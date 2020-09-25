If stock valuations seem out of whack, blame the slow burn of a declining discount rate

Article content continued

Pick your poison

The key here is that the outputs from a DCF calculation are highly sensitive to the discount rate assumption. The lower it is, the more valuable future earnings are and vice versa.

The stocks that are most sensitive to this variable are the ones that are growing rapidly but are years away from meaningful profits. For instance, Shopify, Netflix, Tesla, Slack and Snowflake look extremely expensive when those future earnings are discounted at ten per cent. At five per cent it can be a much different story.

If we could track the average discount rate used by analysts, we’d see that it’s trending down, but doing so haltingly, and not keeping up with the decline in interest rates. The reality is, analysts don’t change the rate very often. They have a set number and use it in all their calculations.

The justification for keeping the required rate of return high (over 10 per cent) is clear. Stocks are unpredictable and there needs to be plenty of room for error. The problem, of course, is that it sets a high bar for what can get into the portfolio. Right now, not many stocks get over such a high hurdle.

A lower discount rate can also be justified given today’s near-zero interest rates, but there’s a trade-off here, too. It means more things need to go right. There’s less margin of safety if forecasts go awry.

Slow burn

There is no right answer. Investors who decreased their discount rate to reflect lower interest rates have been the winners in recent years. Growth has been more important than current profits. Only time will tell whether this pattern will persist. Will it turn out that indeed the ten percenters were too cautious, or were the five percenters turning a blind eye to the risks?

The good news is that as stock investors continue to bring down their discount rates, either enthusiastically or reluctantly, the stock market will continue to benefit from a valuation tailwind. A slow burn is a gift that keeps on giving.

Tom Bradley ischair and chief investment officerat Steadyhand Investment Funds, a company that offers individual investors low-fee investment funds and clear-cut advice. He can be reached at [email protected]