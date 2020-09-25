I Was Actually Up for Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ Role

WENN/Tony Oudot

Despite missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime, the actress who went on to portray Ross’ ex-wife Carol insists that ‘The Morning Show’ star was perfect for the part of Rachel Green.

“Friends” star Jane Sibbett was initially offered the TV role that made Jennifer Aniston‘s career.

The actress portrayed Carol, the ex-wife of David Schwimmer‘s character Ross, on the beloved series, but reveals she was offered the role of Rachel Green early on in the casting process.

“I actually was up for another character,” she tells news.com.au. “They wanted me to be one of the main six. It was actually Rachel but I usually don’t tell people that because Jen… There’s no one who could’ve done it like Jen.”

But Sibbett had to decline the role after she fell pregnant with her second child. She now shares Ruby, 29, Kai, 26, and Violet, 20 with ex-husband Karl Fink.

“I asked them (the agents) if they’d told the producers I was pregnant (at the time) and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later’. And I said, ‘No, you’ve got to tell them now’. So, obviously they (producers) said it wouldn’t work out.”

Despite missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime, she has no regrets, insisting Aniston was perfect for the part.

“There’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel,” she adds. “She was so perfect.”

Sibbet was shocked after Anita Barone, who originally played Carol, quit suddenly and she was called in to replace her.

“So I got home from hospital after giving birth to my son and I got a phone call saying that they were replacing Carol and could I come to work the next day,” she shares. “Two days after I delivered my son he and I were on the set. I was in a milky haze. But it was funny. It was only supposed to be a two-week job, so I’m very grateful.”