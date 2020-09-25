Instagram

In a new magazine interview, Emme Muniz also opens up about her upcoming children’s book, ‘Lord Help Me’, and her plan to donate the proceeds of the book to sloth sanctuaries.

Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter apparently has a special mantra when it comes to performing in front of millions. A little over seven months after surprising Super Bowl LIV audience with her stage appearance alongside her famous mother, Emme Maribel Muniz confessed how she got through the experience with flying color.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker’s 12-year-old daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony was asked about her moment under the spotlight in a new interview with PEOPLE. On how she found confidence in such a situation, she pointed out, “I just don’t overthink it.” She went on to add, “I get up there and do it.”

On February 2, Emme made a special appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show as her mother Jennifer shared the headlining slot of the coveted event with another Latin superstar Shakira. She led a children’s choir to sing a slowed-down version of her mother’s hit song, “Let’s Get Loud”.

Aside from talking about her Super Bowl gig, Emme spoke to PEOPLE about her children’s book, “Lord Help Me”, which will be released on September 29. About the message that she seeks to deliver through it, she shared, “I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it.”

On what prompted her in creating her first-ever book, the youngster claimed that prayer has helped her overcome both “big and small” hardships. She added that she has been praying since she was 5 years old, especially before she went to sleep, either by herself or accompanied by her nanny Jessica Morrison.

Beside prayers, Emme wrote about her love for animals in her upcoming book. Noting that she wanted to participate in endangered animal rescue, she spilled, “I want to donate to organizations that build sloth sanctuaries.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emme also talked about the special bond she shared with her twin brother Max. “Max and I have a special relationship,” she gushed. “Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could.” As for her relationship with her parents, the pre-teen simply stated, “They are all really proud of me.”