Howard Levitt: How do I recall some employees, but not others? Your top questions answered

Q: If a laid-off employee finds other work, must the employer still recall them?

A: The answer is yes as layoffs, by definition, are subject to recall. However, if the employee does not accept the recall, they are deemed terminated for cause for abandonment. If the employee is recalled but has another job, they can either return to work or resign. They are better off if they are not recalled but the period for permissible layoff under the Employment Standard Act expires, because that triggers their dismissal. Of course, if they have another job their entitlement is limited to the ESA minimum rather than the vastly greater amount that a court would award. If they are not recalled, and the ESA period for layoff expires and they do not have other work, they are entitled to full wrongful dismissal damages.

Q: Can an employee refuse to return to work when recalled and maintain their employment?

A: Generally not. But if the employer reinstates them at a significantly reduced salary, hours or position, such that the new job would represent a constructive dismissal, the employee can refuse to return or, alternatively, resign and claim constructive dismissal. They also have the option of returning at the lower wage and suing for the difference for the period of notice assessed by the court. Not many employers would retain them in such circumstances and that will likely lead to their wrongful dismissal.

If the employee has elder care or, more commonly, childcare obligations, and no one else is available i.e. partner, parent or care provider, to perform that work for them, the employer must permit them a leave of absence, generally without pay, to do so. But an employer has to accommodate childcare obligations so that, if work can be productively done from home even while caring for children, human rights law obliges that employer to permit that parent to work from home and be paid.