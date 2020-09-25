How to register Aadhaar related complaints online

So, if you have faced any such issue with Aadhaar related services, you can follow our step-by-step instructions to report such incidents to UIDAI.
First, let’s take a look at what all residents can report here. According to the official website, residents can file complaints related to:
Operator & Enrolment Agencies (Enrolment ID is optional)
Aadhaar not Generated ( Enrolment ID is mandatory)
For any other complaints you may call :
Register Aadhaar related complains using phone and email
UIDAI has allocated a dedicated complaint toll-free number for residents. All you need to do is dial ‘1947’ from your smartphone and register your complaint. You can also write on [email protected] to register your complaint.
Register Aadhaar related complains using official website