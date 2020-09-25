How to register Aadhaar related complaints online

Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has announced a new Aadhaar help center recently for grievances related to Aadhaar services. The service also allows users to file a complaint against any malpractice in Aadhaar service delivery such as corruption, misbehaviour, etc via call, email or by visiting the official Aadhaar website.

So, if you have faced any such issue with Aadhaar related services, you can follow our step-by-step instructions to report such incidents to UIDAI.

First, let’s take a look at what all residents can report here. According to the official website, residents can file complaints related to:



Operator & Enrolment Agencies (Enrolment ID is optional)



Aadhaar not Generated ( Enrolment ID is mandatory)

For any other complaints you may call :

Register Aadhaar related complains using phone and email



UIDAI has allocated a dedicated complaint toll-free number for residents. All you need to do is dial ‘1947’ from your smartphone and register your complaint. You can also write on [email protected] to register your complaint.

Register Aadhaar related complains using official website





1. Visit ‘https://resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint’



2. Scroll down and enter details like Enrolment ID (EID), date, time, contact details and more



3. After this the form will ask you to enter Complaint type, category and details and information about the complaint

