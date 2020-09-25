Holyoke Soldiers’ Home officials to face charges stemming from outbreak

The former superintendent and medical director of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home are both facing criminal charges in connection with the devastating COVID-19 outbreak at the facility that’s killed at least 76 elderly veterans, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Friday.

In a statement, Healey’s office said Bennett Walsh, 50, the former superintendent, and Dr. David Clinton, 71, were indicted Thursday on 10 counts each alleging they “wantonly or recklessly” committed or allowed bodily injury, abuse or neglect to an elderly or disabled person. They’ll be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date. Neither man’s in custody.

“We began this investigation on behalf of the families who lost loved ones under tragic circumstances and to honor these men who bravely served our country,” Healey said in a statement. “We allege that the actions of these defendants during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility put veterans at higher risk of infection and death and warrant criminal charges.”