Here’s When This Is Us, The Blacklist, One Chicago, and More Return This Fall on NBC

Get ready, TV fans — NBC is about to deliver some fall TV, even if it is a bit later in the year than you’re used to. Things will be kicking things off in September with Transplant, a Canadian medical drama, to fill your hospital drama needs until Chicago Med returns in November and New Amsterdam rejoins the schedule in 2021. The September schedule is otherwise filled with news, game shows, and reality competitions to allow NBC’s scripted slate to film new episodes under COVID-19 filming regulations.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is now scheduled to return to Studio 8H on Saturday, Oct. 3, just in time for the sketch comedy series to lampoon the presidential debate cycle. New comedy Connecting premieres Oct. 8 at 8/7c before moving to 8:30/7:30c at the end of the month when Superstore returns. The end of October will bring the Season 5 premiere of This Is Us, which returns Tuesday, Oct. 27 with a two-hour premiere. After that gut-wrenching Season 4 finale, we are ready to see the Pearsons work out their issues and get our cry on.

On November 11, One Chicago returns with a three-hour Wednesday block of Dick Wolf drama, beginning with Chicago Med at 8/7c and capping off the night with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. Law & Order: SVU returns on Thursday, Nov. 12, with The Blacklist capping off the week on Friday, Nov. 13 with its Season 8 premiere.

Check out the rest of NBC’s fall premiere dates below.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Transplant (10/9c)

Monday, Sept. 7

American Ninja Warrior (8/7c)

Friday, Sept. 25

Dateline NBC (10/9c)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Weakest Link (8/7c)

Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday Night Live Season 46 (11:30/10:30c)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Ellen’s Game of Games (9/8c)

Thursday, Oct. 8

Connecting (8/7c)

Monday, Oct. 19

The Voice (8/7c)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

This Is Us two-hour premiere (9/8c)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Superstore (8/7c)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Chicago Med (8/7c)

Chicago Fire (9/8c)

Chicago P.D. (10/9c)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Law & Order: SVU (9/8c)

Friday, Nov. 13

The Blacklist (8/7c)

