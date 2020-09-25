Happy Hour 296: iOS 14 mania, Apple Watch Series 6 experience, iPhone 12 naming

Benjamin and Zac discuss the launch of iOS 14, best features, Home screen customization trends, new features in iOS 14.2 beta, Zac’s experience with the all-new Apple Watch Series 6, and new rumors about a ‘mini’ iPhone 12.

