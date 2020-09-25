Gold Coast’s Tyrone Peachey targeted in alleged racial slur, NRL, Newcastle Knights

Titans star Tyrone Peachey was the target of an alleged racial slur during Gold Coast’s 36-6 thumping of Newcastle on Friday night.

Audio obtained by Fox League picked up the moment Peachey approached referee Chris Sutton to report the alleged incident.

Peachey told referee Sutton: “That backrower just called me a black c–t”.

Sutton then informed Peachey that for any action to be taken by the NRL, he would need to make an official complaint.

Tyrone Peachey (Getty)

“If you want to make a complaint, tell us who it is and we can deal with it now,” Sutton responded.

“I need you to tell me who if you want to go on with it or not?”

Peachey elected to leave the incident alone as he walked off from his discussion with the referee.

“We can’t go on with it any further,” Sutton added.

Neither team is yet to make a comment on the matter.