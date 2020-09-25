Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights start time, results, news for 2020 round 20

The Newcastle Knights will have “the game of the round” on their hands as they scrap against a resurgent Titans outfit to secure an all-important home semi-final.

A win in the last round of the regular season will see the Knights lockdown sixth-place, out reach of South Sydney who are nipping at their heels one-point behind in seventh.

It will be a major psychological advantage for the Novascotians who will relish the opportunity to play in front of a 50 per cent capacity crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium in the Hunter.

“The Titans are playing with tremendous spirit, aiming for five in a row,” Knights legend Andrew Johns said. “But I’m going to go the knights up there, this will be a really tough game.

“They win this one, they get a home semi which will be against South Sydney and they’ll have 50% capacity crowd which will be massive.”

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler added: “This will be the game of the round.”