Giveaway: Win AirPods Pro in a Color of Your Choice From ColorWare

If you’re unfamiliar with ColorWare, it’s a customization company that’s been offering custom painted devices and electronics for years now. ColorWare provides unique painting options and skins for everything from consoles to iPhones to earbuds like the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Custom-colored ‌AirPods Pro‌ can be purchased from ColorWare for $389 for just the AirPods themselves, or $439 for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and the Wireless Charging Case together. There’s a premium for ordering from ColorWare, but it’s the only way to get ‌AirPods Pro‌ in a color other than white because Apple still doesn’t offer alternate color options.



ColorWare has both solid and metallic color options, with gloss and matte finishes to top it off. You can get the traditional black, gold, or silver colors to match Apple’s devices, but there are also bright shades in every color of the rainbow. If you want ‌AirPods Pro‌ in yellow, orange, teal, green, deep purple, blue, pink, or one of dozens of other colors, ColorWare is the best option.



ColorWare even has a new Illusion finish for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in multi-chrome colors that shift depending on the lighting in the room.



Each AirPod Pro can be custom painted in the same color as the case or you can order the case and the earbuds all in different colors, so there are endless color combinations to choose from.



Because ColorWare has been offering custom painted devices since 1998, the company has perfected the painting process. ColorWare uses a multi-step coating process that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. ColorWare’s custom painting is guaranteed for 12 months or 24 months with the purchase of an additional warranty.



ColorWare uses standard ‌AirPods Pro‌ from Apple and paints them, which leaves the full ‌AirPods Pro‌ functionality intact. There’s an H1 chip for quick and easy pairing, silicone tips for a tight in-ear fit, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio.



