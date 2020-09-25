Giant model bids to raise money for Spanish healthcare workers

A giant figure depicting a frontline healthcare worker was unveiled in central Madrid on Friday as part of efforts to celebrate and raising money for health care workers in Spain.

“Supersanitario” depicts a female health worker in scrubs, wearing a cape and has an ‘S’ on her chest.

Smaller versions of the figure are being sold to raise money for hospitals in Madrid and Barcelona.

It comes amid claims Madrid’s healthcare system is collapsing amid the pressure from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases.

Some healthcare workers have expressed anger at the figure, saying they want more investment not models of superheroes.