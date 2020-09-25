GAY NFL Player Photo’d Frolicking On The Beach With His Tiny Boyfriend!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

NFL Player Ryan Russell formerly of the Buffalo Bills, was caught by the paparazzi as he and his partner, dancer Corey O’Brien showed serious PDA and skin at the beach.

The photos, which obtained, show the couple laugh and kiss while Corey wears a black speedo and Ryan wears black swim trunks. The couple were last seen on the cover of JeJune Magazine’s August issue. 

BGUS_2003033_030
BGUS_2003033_002

