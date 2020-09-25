Gabba Grand Final 2020, Brownlow Medal, Tony Jones analysis

If the world hadn’t been turned upside down in 2020, today would be Grand Final eve and Melbourne would be buzzing.

The fact that it’s not just hits home the bizarro existence we’re in, so for sanity’s sake I’ve decided to separate footy fiction from footy fact…

FICTION:

If the Melbourne Cup is the race that stops the nation, the AFL Grand Final parade is the motorcade that stops the city.

In perfect spring conditions, although the 28 degree day has made it feel more like summer, an estimated crowd of 100,000 has lined the route to the famous MCG.

It’s at this ground tomorrow where the two combatants will take centre stage in front of a sell-out crowd.

Richmond fans at last year’s AFL Grand Final Parade. (Getty)

FACT:

While the Melbourne Cup will still be run at its traditional home of Flemington, Melbourne resigned itself long ago to the fact that the MCG would lay dormant for much of the AFL season.

As such, while today would’ve seen the city host the Grand Final parade … that too stalled as the second wave of COVID-19 took hold of Victoria.

Even the weather gods have given Melbourne a good kicking while it’s down.

A summer like 28 degrees? Try a wet, miserable 12 degrees.

FICTION:

While the two teams are the stars of the parade, the game’s ‘fairest and best’ booked himself a place in the motorcade following Monday night’s Brownlow win.

The medal count again almost ran second to the red carpet arrivals.

WAGS, who nowadays prefer to be known as ‘significant others, glammed up for their moment in the sun, stopping every two steps for photographers and TV interviewers armed with their ‘go to question’… “Who are you wearing tonight?”

It’s that period of the night where the blokes are a mere accessory.

Nat Fyfe of the Dockers during the 2019 Brownlow Medal (Getty)

FACT:

The now iconic red carpet was kept well and truly rolled up this week.

The usual Brownlow Medal venue, Crown Casino, remains locked up. Poker machines and roulette tables gathering dust… the once bustling bars, dark and lifeless, the Palladium Room, which would’ve hosted football’s elite, akin to an abandoned theatre.

A stage, but no audience.

Instead, Brownlow night this year will be held on the Gold Coast on Sunday October 18 in what will essentially be a virtual event.

AFL boss Gill McLachlan will still read out the votes for each game, minus the oooohs and aaaahs that might normally accompany him.

Traditionally, the more beverages consumed, the more ooooohs and aaaahs.

FICTION:

All is in readiness for the MCG to again take its place as the epicentre of Australian sport.

The sold out sign went up weeks ago, but that’s not to say there won’t still be a few tickets on offer tomorrow at over-inflated prices.

MCC members began lining up outside the famous gates from Thursday in a bid to snare the best seat in the house.

They’ll be joined by tens of thousands of others from pre-dawn tomorrow hoping for the best of the rest.

Weatherwise, it’s again looking like a ripper. The forecast is for sunny conditions, not a breath of wind and a top of 26 degrees.

As days on the sporting calendar go, it doesn’t get any better.

Richmond Tigers players celebrate with last year’s premiership cup. (AAP)

FACT:

As days on the sporting calendar go, it doesn’t get any worse.

Particularly if you live in Melbourne.

As the Gabba gobbles up the sporting limelight, the iconic ‘G will again sit idle.

The expansive carpark will continue to be the domain for dog walkers, the gates to the ground are still locked and the 100,000 or so seats will sit vacant with not a soul to do the actual sitting.

Then there’s the changerooms. Pre-match, they’re havens of hope… post match, the emotions are divided: sheer joy and utter despair.

The only sounds tomorrow will be the occasional unexplained echoes.

Lachie Neale of the Lions (Getty)

FICTION:

Victoria Police have again warned football fans to curb their emotions post-match.

Previous years have resulted in numerous arrests for drunken behaviour and violence in the MCG precinct.

Again police have declared they’re adopting a zero tolerance to such behaviour.

FACT:

With a 9pm curfew in place, possums in the MCG Parklands will be the lifeform capable of any form of rowdiness.

Not only are they free of a curfew, the possums aren’t bound by a five-kilometre restriction from their home.

FICTION:

Melbournians would like to wish Queensland all the very best in hosting this year’s AFL Grand Final.

As the famous coach Allan Jeans used to say: ‘Crisis creates opportunity.”

And this is indeed an opportunity to promote the code in Queensland and embrace the biggest day in Australian sport.

FACT:

As above.

