Former director at Facebook, Tim Kendall, told Congress Facebook "took a page from Big Tobacco's playbook, working to make our offering addictive at the outset,quot; (Kate Cox/Up News Info Technica)

Former director at Facebook, Tim Kendall, told Congress Facebook “took a page from Big Tobacco’s playbook, working to make our offering addictive at the outset,rdquo; — “At worst, I fear we are pushing ourselves to the brink of a civil war,” he added.
