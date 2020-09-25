Former director at Facebook, Tim Kendall, told Congress Facebook "took a page from Big Tobacco's playbook, working to make our offering addictive at the outset,quot; (Kate Cox/Up News Info Technica)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kate Cox / Up News Info Technica:

Former director at Facebook, Tim Kendall, told Congress Facebook “took a page from Big Tobacco’s playbook, working to make our offering addictive at the outset,rdquo;  —  “At worst, I fear we are pushing ourselves to the brink of a civil war,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR