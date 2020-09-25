Florida legend Emmitt Smith talks Gators, limited SEC crowds and ‘Homegating’

Like most SEC fans, Emmitt Smith is excited for the start of the conference’s football season this weekend.

Smith, who rushed for 3,928 and 36 touchdowns at Florida from 1987 to 1989 before a Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, has a vested interested in this year’s Gators, even if The Swamp might not feel the same.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, like every other SEC venue, has an attendance cap for 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the SEC. For a sport that has seen more than 20 games either postponed or canceled since the season started because of COVID-19 outbreaks, that’s OK.

MORE: Week 4 college football primer

“If we really want to see sports back full throttle and get back to some sense of normalcy, we have to do our part as fans,” Smith told Sporting News. “If we do our part as fans, and not be caught up in this drama of wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, and really do what you know is the right thing, then that will be better for the team.”

Another tradition SEC fans will miss is tailgating, but Smith is offering an alternative through Johnsonville, one of the SEC’s sponsors for 2020. He is encouraging social-distanced “Homegating.” Fans can compete through various challenges throughout the season to win $10,000 and a trip to the SEC championship game. This week, fans are encouraged to show their best juke moves as the first challenge.

“This promotion is the right thing because we all have been dealing with the pandemic the last six months, and now (SEC football) is officially here,” Smith said. “SEC football is getting kicked off this weekend, and a lot of us won’t be in the parking lot socializing like we normally do during a game or SEC game itself.”

The SEC season opens its season this weekend with a full slate of conference-only games. The conference has eight ranked teams, and Smith has a vested interest in his alma mater. No. 5 Florida opens the season at Ole Miss. The Gators have five home games this season, including a date with No. 6 LSU, the defending national champion, on Oct. 17.

Smith said players should be able to adjust to not having fans, even at places like The Swamp.

“As far as the player is concerned, we’ve been trained to try and ignore the noise,” Smith said. “Look at the snap count. Look at the ball. Watch the ball and go off the ball. Being trained to isolate yourself and put the noise aside and focus on what you have to get accomplished is part of who we are.”

The Gators are 21-5 and have won back-to-back New Year’s Day Six Bowls under Dan Mullen, and first-team preseason SEC quarterback Kyle Trask is the top passer returning in the conference. Florida has a team that should be able to compete for its first SEC championship since Tim Tebow was the quarterback in 2008.

“… You have a veteran quarterback with a chance to grow in your offense in Year 2,” Smith said. “You have veterans all around him who can make plays down the field, out of the backfield and an offensive line that is stout.”

Smith said the defense will be a key in trying to unseat rival Georgia, which has won the SEC East each of the past three seasons. The Gators and Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 7.

“The Gators always have pretty solid corners, safeties and d-linemen, d-end,” Smith said. We have some of the pieces of the puzzle in place. The question becomes can they elevate their game from the quarterback position as well as develop a level of veteran leadership on the football team to lead the Gators to the SEC championship game.”

Smith will continue to work with Johnsonville throughout the season. Fans can learn more about the contest at HomegateProContest.com. “You can enter and compete for an opportunity to go to the SEC championship game, which we hope to be able to see in person,” Smith said.