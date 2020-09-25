Fiat, PSA offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about merger By

© .
BRUSSELS () – Fiat Chrysler (MI:) and Peugeot (OTC:) maker PSA (PA:) have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to create the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.
The EU antitrust enforcer, which temporarily halted its investigation into the deal in July while waiting for the companies to provide requested data, did not set a deadline for its decision, the Commission showed.
The EU investigation focuses on whether the deal would hurt competition in small vans in 14 EU countries and Britain.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.