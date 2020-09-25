Father of victim Ciara Glennon speaks after historic trial verdict

Speaking for the first after yesterday’s historic Claremont serial killings verdict, the father of Ciara Glennon has recalled how she fought for her life.

All three women disappeared from the affluent Perth suburb of Claremont in 1996 and 1997. The bodies of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon were found in Perth bushland, but no trace of Ms Spiers has ever been found.

Ciara Glennon’s body was found weeks after she vanished. (Supplied)

Today Ciara’s father Denis Glennon said his daughter “fought to save her life” and in doing so left us “vital DNA clues”.

“Ciara was strong in spirit, had courage, great courage. But yet, as she fought to save her life … she could not save herself,” he said.

In his judgement, Justice Stephen Hall acknowledged the significance of the DNA evidence which he said was “critically” important to the conviction of Edwards for Ms Glennon’s murder.

“I doubt that the other evidence as to identity could prove that the accused was the killer of Ms Glennon without the contribution of the DNA evidence,” he said.

Mr Glennon said the family’s memories were engulfed by sadness but transcended by memories of her courage, which she undoubtedly displayed in her final moments.

“Yes, memories watered by tears, but also caressed by her spirit, her ready friendship, and, above all, her courage,” he said.

Mr Glennon quoted his wife’s book Ciara’s Gift in which she described the family’s immense grief of losing their daughter.

“Days that are meant to be days of celebration are now days tinged with sadness,” he said.

“There’s always somebody missing, a conspicuous absence, an empty chair, her silence speaks louder than our words. We miss her acutely.”

Reporting inflicted ‘needless additional suffering’

Mr Glennon said he had “no criticism” of the police’s actions and praised their handling of the case but lashed the tabloid media.

“My family has no criticism of what the police or the scientists might have done better during the very lengthy investigation. We have no critique of those involved,” he said.

“They did the very best they could with the information, with the methods, with the equipment that they had available to them at that .”

Mr Glennon spoke extensively on the actions of the media which he said triggered “countless heartbreaking setbacks”.

“Most were triggered by reports containing selective information to support predisposed opinions. And the reports were, somewhat understandably, based on deficient interpretations of an ever-increasing labyrinth of evidence over so long,” he said. “The dramatic headlines, the subjective content repeatedly cast doubt on the investigative work of the police, and the analytical work of the chemists, the scientists, all of whom I know were working diligently and conscientiously with what they had to work with at the they were working on the case.

“And this form of reporting, I can assure you, inflicted needless additional suffering on my family.”

Mr Glennon also revealed the family was never allowed to view Ms Glennon’s body due to the extent of her injuries.

“Not known by many people, but we were not permitted to view Ciara’s body. Her wounds and injuries were too gruesome,” Mr Glennon said.

Mr Glennon, on behalf of the family, said their thoughts were with Ms Spiers’s family. “Especially they deserve to know where Sarah is,” he said.