Fans Surprised Vin Diesel’s Debut Single ‘Feel Like I Do’ Sounds Great: ‘It’s a Fire Song’

Vin Diesel has officially made his debut as a recording artist. The actor best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the “Fast & Furious” franchise released a single titled “Feel Like I Do” in the Friday, September 25 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” before making it available on all streaming platforms.

Produced by Kygo, the song finds Diesel singing about falling in love with someone at the first sight. He rhymes on the tropical house track, “And I was frozen/ When you walked in the room/ ‘Cause every single word/ It just makes my stomach turn/ ‘Cause I don’t know you/ But it feels like I do (Feels like I do).”

In a pre-recorded message, Diesel expressed how honored he was to be able to debut the song on the talk show while gushing over host Kelly Clarkson. “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set–and as you know, that’s not possible–I’ve had another creative outlet. Another way to show you, or share with you, my heart,” he said.





Listening to the song, people are surprised to know that his song sounds much better than expected. “You know 2020 has been a weird year when Vin Diesel releases his debut single and it’s actually a low-key banger,” one confessed. “Holy s**t this song by Vin Diesel is f**king good. What in the living f**k……..,” someone seemed to be in disbelief, as another echoed, “Vin Diesel really dropped a fire song what the f**k is happening 2020.”

One online user, meanwhile, enthused, “BROOO THIS VIN DIESEL SONG IS ACTUALLY GOOD LMAOOOOO ITS STUCK IN MY HEAD.” There was also someone who wrote, “just found out Vin Diesel put out a song and it actually slaps so excuse us while we vibe for a bit.”