EV maker Xpeng, its CEO invest in air taxi startup By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Banner announcing XPeng Inc. at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company’s IPO in New York

BEIJING () – Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc said on Saturday that along with its CEO, He Xiaopeng, it has invested in air taxi startup Xpeng Heitech, as the global auto industry explores future mobility.

Air taxis are vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that use electric motors instead of jet engines. Designed to avoid the need for long runways, they have rotating wings and, in some cases, rotors in place of propellers.

Xpeng Heitech is developing electric and vertical takeoff air taxis with a focus on lower altitudes of 5 to 25 metres. Automakers including Toyota Motor (NYSE:), Geely [GEELY.UL], Daimler AG (DE:) and General Motors (NYSE:) are eyeing the nascent industry.

Xpeng, which listed in New York last month, did not disclose financial details of the investment but added it will not impact its core business.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR