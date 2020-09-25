Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban By

© . A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle
PARIS () – Boeing (NYSE:)’s grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europe’s chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday.
“For the first time in year and a half I can say there’s an end in sight to work on the MAX,” Patrick Ky, Executive Director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), told French aerospace journalists.
EASA expects to lift its technical ban “not long” after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, probably in November, but national operational clearances needed for individual airlines to resume flying in Europe could take longer, he said.
