Espionage Thriller ‘Tehran’ Now Available on Apple TV+

Apple’s espionage thriller “Tehran” premiered today on its TV+ video streaming service. The first three of eight episodes in the series are now available to watch, with a new episode to come out each Friday over the next five weeks.

“Tehran” tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Iran’s capital that places everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The show stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan, along with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy. Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce the series.

Apple TV‌‌+ is priced at $4.99 per month and provides access to ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌+ shows and movies for the whole family. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌+ can be viewed on iPhone, iPad, ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌, Mac, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Smart TVs from LG and Samsung.