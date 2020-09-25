Home Technology Epic acquires SuperAwesome, a UK-based platform offering devs a toolkit for implementing...

Epic acquires SuperAwesome, a UK-based platform offering devs a toolkit for implementing kids' safety features in their products; will remain standalone company (Sara Fischer/Axios)

Sara Fischer / Axios:

Epic acquires SuperAwesome, a UK-based platform offering devs a toolkit for implementing kids’ safety features in their products; will remain standalone company  —  Epic Games, an American video game and software developer, announced Friday that it is acquiring SuperAwesome, a UK-based platform used to power kid-safe technology.

