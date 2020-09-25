Eagles Will Schofield, Collingwood’s Ben Reid announce AFL retirements

West Coast Eagles defender Will Schofield and Collingwood forward Ben Reid have both announced their retirement from the game.

Schofield, 31, confirmed on Friday he would retire at the end of the season with the Eagles hopeful of claiming another premiership when next week’s finals series kicks off.

Schofield across 14 seasons for the Eagles has played 194 games and was part of the 2018 premiership-winning squad.

“I’ve run out of fight to bang down (coach) Adam Simpson’s door every week,” Schofield said.

“I have loved the fight to get my spot and I’ve tried to play my role as much as possible. I do love my footy, but I love the boys more.

Will Schofield (Getty)

“There have been amazing moments and really difficult moments. I’ve had personal adversity while I’ve been here … I’ve lost a Grand Final and I’ve won one.

“I’ve definitely got four games left in me. This pre-season was one of my better ones. My body is in good nick. From a physical standpoint, I feel as good as I can.

“I’ll probably play WAFL, I’m just stepping away from the pressure cooker that is AFL footy.”

Ben Reid (Getty)

Reid, who was a member of Collingwood’s 2010 premiership side, made the decision not travel to Perth with the team who’s set to take on the Eagles in next week’s elimination final.

The 31-year-old gave up his position with hopes it would allow one of the younger squad members to push for selection.

Reid played a total of 152 games across 14 seasons for the Magpies and earned All-Australian honours in 2011 at centre-half back.

“This year was going to be my last and I had a minor setback on Thursday, so rather than take a risk and go to Perth I thought it was better to let a younger player go, someone with their future ahead of them,” Reid said.

AFL considering condensed fixture for 2021

“In a sense, I grew up at Collingwood and I’m just so thankful for all that I experienced, all that I learnt and the many great people I met.

“It was just a wonderful time in my life that I wish could go on forever but, of course, it never can and my time has come. The next phase of my life, with my wife Erin, has arrived and we’re looking forward to that.

“Thanks to the Collingwood Army for their fanaticism and voice. Thanks to the many teammates, coaches, friends and family who travelled with me over the years. Whatever I was able to do, it was with your help.”