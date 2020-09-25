DOJ files its opposition to TikTok's request to halt Trump ban, says blocking the ban will infringe on Trump's authority, calls ByteDance CEO mouthpiece for CCP (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kim Lyons / The Verge:

DOJ files its opposition to TikTok’s request to halt Trump ban, says blocking the ban will infringe on Trump’s authority, calls ByteDance CEO mouthpiece for CCP  —  TikTok is seeking to stave off a ban set to take effect Sunday,nbsp; —  The Justice Department filed its opposition Friday …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR