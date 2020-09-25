Distressing cost of his epic 210 in 1986 Tied Test in Madras

Whenever a list is produced of the greatest Australian Test innings, the efforts of Dean Jones in Madras in 1986 will always feature prominently.

The Australian team of the mid-1980s was not a happy place to be. Following the retirements of Greg Chappell, Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh in January 1984, the side had won just three of the 25 tests played prior to their departure for India in August 1986.

It was very much a rebuilding phase. Selectors had to ‘pick and stick’, giving players like David Boon, Geoff Marsh, Jones and Steve Waugh an extended run, even if their form didn’t always warrant it.

Langer reveals Jones coaching role

The exception was Allan Border. Thrust reluctantly into the captaincy, he was the glue holding the team together through its lowest moments, with the support of newly-appointed coach, Bob Simpson.

“We all know Allan had had a hard few years as captain of a pretty ordinary cricket team,” Simpson told Wide World of Sports in a 2016 interview.

» Dean Jones’ daughter’s haunting Instagram post

» Sad twist about Dean Jones’ final days

» How ‘Deano’ shook-up the cricket establishment

“When you’ve inherited a lot of younger players you’ve got to be very patient and eventually you’ll decide which are the ones you need long-term.”

One of those who passed muster was Jones, who died this week at the age of 59. He’d played two Tests against the West Indies in 1984, before earning a recall for the tour of India in 1986 that was to turn him into a household name.

Jones was leaving no stone unturned in the leadup to that tour, consulting some of the biggest names in Australian sport in an effort to turn himself into a player who could succeed at the highest level.

Tributes flow for cricket great Dean Jones

“Before we went to India, I went and saw Kevin Sheedy and he told me I needed to get fitter,” Jones told Wide World of Sports in 2016, in an interview to mark the 30th anniversary of his double-hundred.

“I got belted up badly by the West Indies in 1984 and this was my first test since then. I needed to have a game plan before the tour.”

That game plan involved picking the brains of two of the finest players of spin bowling Australia has produced, former captains Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell.

“I was never really a dominant player of spin because I was a bit scared to use my feet,” Jones said.

Dean Jones in action for Australia in 1994. (The Age)

“But Lindsay and Ian helped me develop a game plan to release the pressure against the slow bowlers by working singles to mid-on and mid-off.”

During the early stages of the tour there was one spot up for grabs in the Australian batting order. Jones and Mike Veletta were vying for the number three position, a role Jones coveted.

Two days before the first test in Madras (now Chennai), Jones was called to a meeting with Border.

“AB called me into his room and told me I was batting at three,” Jones says. “We talked about Chappell and Bradman and the other greats who’d batted at three, and I walked out feeling 15 feet tall.”

According to Simpson, it was a straightforward decision.

“We always had it in mind that Deano was a number three batsman,” he explained.

Dean Jones in action for Australia. (Fairfax)

“He had that flair to follow on from the good opening pair we had. In many ways Deano has been under-rated because he was a magnificent cricketer.”

Conditions in Madras in September aren’t conducive to five days of high-quality cricket. In fact, you’re better off just staying inside, rather than attempting any sort of physical activity.

“It was so hot we didn’t even do a warm up, we walked around the ground, I had a couple of throw downs then we went back inside. Can you imagine that happening today?” Jones said with a laugh.

“I was talking to (Indian player) Kris Srikkanth on day one – he was a local – and he said it’s so hot even the rats would leave town at that time of year.”

Australia batted first, and by modern standards a day one score of 2-211 is pedestrian. Jones was the first to admit nerves got the better of him, in just his third test.

Dean Jones celebrates his ODI century against Pakistan at the WACA on January 2, 1987 (Getty)

“I thought they were bowling hand-grenades. I batted nearly five hours on day one for 56 on a flat track and should have belted the living daylights out of them. If I’d played 40 tests I would have, but it was my first test since I’d been hammered by the West Indies in 1984.”

For Jones, it was a restless night as he pondered the possibility of a maiden test century.

“I spent the night thinking of 33,000 different ways of making the 44 runs for my hundred. I didn’t sleep a wink. The pressure I put on myself was immense. We didn’t know anything about hydration so I didn’t drink the water I should have and I was so nervous I didn’t eat breakfast.”

But reaching his hundred wouldn’t be the defining moment for Jones on day two.

“I got the 44 in a hurry. I ran down the pitch to Ravi Shastri and hit him for four to get to 100. I was using my feet and sticking to my plan. When I felt they were building pressure I’d use my feet and back myself.”

It may have been Jones’ plan to use his feet to the spin bowlers, but the Indians were far from happy.

Dean Jones with his family. (Instagram)

“They were complaining I was using my feet so much to the spinners I was starting to tear up the pitch. And I had good long spikes in. The umpires warned me twice for running down the pitch. But I was just using my feet to the spinners, I never had any intention of running down the pitch.

“So, I called for the 12th man to change to rubbers, and I’d never batted in rubbers in my first-class career. Simmo came out and had a go at the umpires.”

His omission from the squad that toured England in 1985, and rejection of $200,000 to take part in a rebel tour of South Africa meant Jones pushed himself beyond his physical limits.

“I remember thinking I had to get a biggie. I wasn’t worried about the hundred, I was going to get a huge one. I was inspired to prove people wrong that I was good enough to bat at number three in test cricket, and I could make runs under pressure.”

Normally blessed with a fine memory for detail, Jones says he can’t recall a single thing about the latter stages of his innings, as his body gradually failed him in the brutal conditions.

“I had a meltdown at 130. Vomiting, involuntary urination, the works. I remember almost every shot I’ve played in test cricket, except for that day,” he said.

Tony Jones pays tribute to Dean Jones

Jones insisted he had no memory of telling Allan Border he wanted to leave the field, which resulted in Border’s famous quote: “We’ll get someone tough out here, a Queenslander.”

Jones was in such a state of distress that his teammates had to put him under a cold shower at the tea break on day two, in an attempt to get his body temperature down.

“They took all my kit off at the tea break, my box, my thigh pad. And after tea they shoved me back out,” Jones said.

“When I got out at 210 and came back they stripped me off again and Steve Waugh said to Greg Matthews, ‘Where’s his thigh pad and box?’

“And Greg said, ‘I don’t know, I didn’t put it on, did you?’

“And Steve hadn’t done it either. So, I batted for 30 minutes after tea without a thigh pad and box.

“I remember being in a bath tub full of ice when I got out. Where they got the ice from I don’t know. (Team physio) Errol Alcott got me out of the bath and then I collapsed. I can’t remember anything after that.”

Jones became just the fourth Australian, and the first since Simpson made 311 in 1964, to turn his maiden test century into at least 200. Eventually dismissed for an epic 210, it remains the highest score by an Australian in India, although Jones was quick to downplay the innings.

“Everyone thinks when you make your first hundred in test cricket you’ve made it, but that’s just rubbish. I still rate my 48 against the West Indies in 1984 in my first test as my greatest knock,” he declared.

Jones said that match in Madras, that finished in cricket’s second ever tied Test, was the catalyst for stronger relations between the two nations.

“After the game we had to get on a plane within an hour to go to Hyderabad,” he said.

“We arrived at this brand new hotel, and there was 20 waiters there holding bottles of Veuve Clicquot. We hadn’t had a drink for a month, and the Indians were also at the hotel.

“The hotel manager was yelling out ‘tied Test, second ever, compliments of the hotel’ so they took us to a room with nobody but the two teams.

“After five days of 40 degrees and 80 percent humidity, we were all tired, and they brought out the champagne. It was the greatest time. And it was the first time I’d sat down and talked to guys like Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. It was really cool. We got on like a house on fire.

“In the morning, our manager Alan Crompton woke up with a bit of a sore head, and found a little slip under his door, which said ‘compliments of the hotel, the bar bill was $8,600’ which was funny because we only got paid $6,000 for the entire trip for 2 months.

“The mateships that were forged from that were brilliant. We’re still mates now because of that night.”

Dean Jones scores 90 at 1992 World Cup

Interestingly, Jones revealed that Border, a famously tough nut to crack, didn’t congratulate him on the double hundred.

“I remember in the third Test we had to bat the whole last day on a real turner and AB and I batted for a couple of sessions to save the match,” Jones recalled.

“Kapil Dev took the new ball and I hooked him a couple of times and AB came down to me and said ‘Now I know you can play.’

“He never said well done after the 210!”

The series finished in a 0-0 draw, a significant achievement for a struggling Australian side. Madras was the first of 11 Test hundreds for Jones.

“We went home and we were just a young team against a very good Indian team and to have a drawn series was really cool,” he said.

“It was massive. For me personally I’d climbed my Mt Everest and felt I could play test cricket.”