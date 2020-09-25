Desiigner Thanks Kanye West After He Vows To Return Royalties

G.O.O.D. Music rapper Desiigner took to Twitter to thank Kanye West, who earlier this week vowed to return 50% off all royalties to the artists signed to his label.

“Thanks🤘🏾🙏🏾💯 @kanyewest” the “Panda” rapper tweeted.

Kanye is fighting to be free from his major label contract and has been trying to rally rappers to join his cause. He says he will forever change the way record deals are offered to artists.

“I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters,” he tweeted. “Now let’s have Universal match me.”

Universal does not appear to be taking the bait.

Desiigner fought to be freed from Ye’s label.

Last year he blasted G.O.O.D. Music on Instagram Live.

“Nobody is doing this sh*t for me, bro. Nobody is doing this sh*t for me,” Desiigner said. “I had signed to Kanye West. The biggest n*gga. Y’all n*ggas think he’s the genius. Y’all think that n*gga’s sh*t. But to me, n*gga, that n*gga’s crazy, n*gga. To me, ng*ga, I’ve been doing this sh*t myself.”

He continued: “To me n*gga, I brought G.O.O.D. Music back, n*gga, and everybody know that. So what y’all talking about I fell off. I only dropped two mixtapes, bro. Two, bro. Y’all people is mad ungrateful for the music I gave y’all, y’all n*ggas need to start putting me on top. I did diamond for y’all n*ggas two times bro, y’all n*ggas need to chill.”