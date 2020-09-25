Desiigner Thanks Kanye West After He Vows To Return Royalties

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

G.O.O.D. Music rapper Desiigner took to Twitter to thank Kanye West, who earlier this week vowed to return 50% off all royalties to the artists signed to his label.

“Thanks🤘🏾🙏🏾💯 @kanyewest” the “Panda” rapper tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR