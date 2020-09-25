Dennis Quaid in Hot Water for Reportedly Starring in Donald Trump’s $300M Coronavirus Ads

WENN/DJDM/Instar



People are not appreciating what Dennis Quaid is allegedly doing. It’s been reported that the actor has been tapped to participate in a $300 million ad campaign created by the Health and Human Services Department to “defeat despair” over the coronavirus. Politico first reported the news.

Described as the “Covid-19 immediate surge public advertising and awareness campaign,” the ad reportedly will focus heavily on video interviews between administration officials and celebrities. Besides Dennis, reports suggested that Donald Trump‘s administration team has recorded interviews with CeCe Winans. It’s said they are currently asking singer Garth Brooks to take part in the ad campaign as well.

Even though reps for Dennis have yet to address the report, people were quick to cancel the actor. “Dennis Quaid has joined the sad roster of has-been celebs who have so unwisely jumped on the doomed Trump train. Remind me never to watch any of his old movies (not that I can even remember what any of them were),” one person said. “So endeth any appreciation I have ever had for Dennis Quaid. If he thinks Trump has done a good job on the pandemic, he’s gone as crazy as his brother. Sad,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, an individual decided to bring Dennis’ past relationship with Meg Ryan into the conversation by saying, “Meg Ryan was right to cheat on Dennis Quaid with Russell Crowe. we all need to forgive her now.” Someone else commented, “Dennis Quaid can go f**k himself. I can’t speak for you, but I hope he learns the true meaning of Cancel Culture.”

Dennis himself has previously been vocal about supporting POTUS’ response towards the global pandemic. He said back in April, “I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states–and all of the American people–what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over.”