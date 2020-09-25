Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives for questioning at the NCB office

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The Narcotics Control Board’s (NCB) investigation into late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to the focus on the drug nexus in Bollywood. Several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta have been issued summons after the investigative agency found evidence against them.

Deepika Padukone’s name came up after a chat from 2017 with her manager Karishma Prakash was leaked. The actress is allegedly asking her manager for ‘maal’ in the chats, which is why the NCB issued a summon. While the actress will appear in front of the agency tomorrow, her manager Karishma was clicked arriving for interrogation today.

Deepika Padukone Karishma Prakash

Take a look at the pictures below.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR