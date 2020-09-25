Dean Jones dead daughters Instagram message cricket news

Poignant and emotional social media posts from Dean Jones’ daughters have emerged following the Australian cricket legend’s shock death in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jones died following a heart attack as fellow Aussie great and commentator Brett Lee attempted to save his life with CPR in their Mumbai hotel.

Daughter Isabella, who appears to call herself Augusta on Instagram, paid tribute online on Friday.

“I cannot believe I am writing this,” she wrote.

“My heart is broken.

“My Dad. My Hero. The sweetest and most caring person you could ever meet.

“If only you could see now how many lives you touched. If only you could see now how loved you were.

“You held my hand through the toughest times this year, how will I do this without you?

“The heavens have opened their gates for another angel. Wait for me Dad.

“Everything I do is for you. I love you Dad.”

Daughter Phoebe, meanwhile, shared a poignant Father’s Day photo and message two weeks ago.

Phoebe posted a photo of her in the crowd as a young girl as her star batsman dad walked back to the pavilion.

Phoebe was saying goodbye to Jones as he departed for his commentary duties in the IPL.

“Can you spot me?” the post began.

“This is me waiting for @profdeano to come home and he’s only just left!!

“Happy Father’s Day to the most dedicated and generous man I know,” Phoebe wrote.

“I love you!”

Isabella had also recently shared a beautiful photo and reflected on the importance of a loving family during the tumult of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As this strange year 2020 continues on, it has made me so grateful for the beautiful family that I have,” Isabella wrote.

“This year has shown me how important it is to hold on to the things that truly matter — above all else.”