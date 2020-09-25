Dean Jones dead | Brett Lee revived cricket legend twice before ambulance arrived

Dean Jones was brought back to life twice by Brett Lee in a courageous attempt to save the Australian batting legend, who died Thursday.

Lee, who was working with Jones in Mumbai for broadcaster Star television when he died, told News Corp that he “gave his everything trying to bring Dean back”.

“Even though I gave my everything in trying to resuscitate Dean with the use of CPR and a defibrillator, I wish there was somehow or someway to bring him back.”

Lee revealed it was he who had to break the news to Jones’ wife.

The former Australia quick also rang friend and broadcaster Alan Jones, who said Lee revived Jones twice before the ambulance arrived.

“When he rang and told me, ‘Dean is dead’, he was crying. It was just terrible stuff,” Jones told News Corp.

“Dean had obviously collapsed and Brett was about 20 yards away … and according to Brett’s story to me, he gave him mouth to mouth. He had no pulse. Brett got the pulse back and he got colour back.

“Brett said to me, ‘I got colour in him.’

“Someone else, I don’t know quite whom, called the ambulance and then when Brett looked again, Deano was gone. So Brett gave him mouth to mouth again and got life back to him. And colour. And he found a pulse.

“By which stage the ambulance had arrived and the ambulance then took him. Of course Brett was the only contact as I understand it, and then they’ve rung Brett to say ‘he’s dead.'”

Shane Warne, Jones, Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist have all reached out to Lee after the traumatic episode.