Deals: AirPods Pro and AppleCare+ Bundle Drops to $229.95 at B,H Photo ($48 Off)

B,amp;H Photo today has a new sale offering the AirPods Pro bundled with AppleCare+ at $229.95. In total, you’d normally pay $278 for this bundle (AirPods Pro at $249 and AppleCare+ at $29), so this is a savings of $48.

AppleCare+ for the AirPods Pro extends your warranty coverage by two years from the purchase date. It includes repair and express replacement to the headphones, battery, and USB charging cable, as well as up to two incidents of accidental damage at $29 each.

This sale will only last this weekend, so be sure to head to B,amp;H Photo soon if you’re interested. The retailer is ready to ship the AirPods Pro today, with delivery estimated for next week when choosing free standard shipping to most areas in the United States.

While we’ve seen a bundle of the AirPods Pro and AppleCare+ down to as low as $218 at Amazon, these bundle sales are rarer than the sales on the AirPods Pro alone, so B,amp;H Photo’s sale is still a solid offer. If you just want the AirPods Pro, your best bet right now is still on Amazon, where the Bluetooth headphones are priced at $219.00, down from $249.00.

