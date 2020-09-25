Danny Woodhead and Peter King disagree over Bill Belichick’s latest look

Bill Belichick’s latest viral wardrobe look has received polarized reviews.

The Patriots head coach wore a short-sleeved sweatshirt with several holes to his press conference Wednesday morning.

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead stated his approval for the shirt.

“This is my absolute favorite thing about bill!” Woodhead wrote in a tweet. “This may be the exact same thing that he was wearing when i met him when i was signed in 2010.”

Ross Tucker, who played for the Patriots from 2005-06 and is now an NFL analyst for several media outlets, also stated his approval for the look but questioned if Belichick was able to get away with it due to his stature.

“Serious question: If this were a lesser coach would they get ripped for their “unprofessional appearance”?,” Tucker wrote in a tweet. “I dress like that every day and think it’s hilarious but pretty sure someone would call out (Jets coach Adam) Gase, (Lions coach Matt) Patricia, etc. if they did it.”

Former Patriot Matt Chatam also stated his approval for Belichick’s look.

“I love that Belichick did this,” Chatham wrote in a tweet. “there are no mistakes with stuff like this…he knows the players will see it. Back late off a West Coast loss on SNF, surprise 2-0 team coming to town. It’s a f’ing work week, baby. The grind didn’t just start on Wednesday. Message sent.”

Most people on Twitter had fun dishing their takes on Belichick’s ragged top. Most, not all.

NBC Sports football writer Peter King did not enjoy that people were discussing Belichick’s sweatshirt.

“With everything happening in the United States right now, it is profoundly sad that hundreds, and maybe thousands, feel passionate about how Bill Belichick dresses for a press conference,” King wrote. “God, people.”

Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel chimed in, saying that Belichick “doesn’t care” what people think about his clothing choices.

“I’m sure some players over the years — especially guys like Mike Vrabel who love to get after him — have given him a hard about his outfits,” Cassel wrote in a column for NBC Sports Boston. “But it’s all in good fun, and he doesn’t care.”