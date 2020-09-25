‘Damn ugly’ golf shirts: Bill Murray blasted by Doobie Brothers in viral copyright letter

Actor Bill Murray is in hot water with the Doobie Brothers for using their 1972 hit “Listen to the Music” in commercials without the band’s permission. Normally, such disputes result in a quiet legal settlement—but not this time.

Instead, the Doobie Brothers’ lawyer scolded Murray in a short, hilarious letter that calls out the “Ghostbusters” and “Caddyshack” star for copyright infringement, but also lampoons his questionable acting decisions and fashion choices.

The letter, which was first reported by the Hollywood reporter, has gone viral on Twitter:

Bill Murray receives a legal demand from the Doobie Brothers. And it’s everything you’d want it to be… pic.twitter.com/R1L99yZSBj — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 24, 2020

In the missive, Doobie Brothers attorney Peter Paterno tells Murray he can’t be bothered to look up the relevant copyright statute, but adds the actor already knows he can’t use music in ads without permission. Paterno also chides by Murray by saying the only person more inclined to do this is President Donald Trump—who recently caused a flap for using Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” against the wishes of the songwriter’s estate.

The lawyer goes on to suggest Murray faces “damnation” for his role in the box office bomb “Garfield.” And in final jab, Paterno says the band would be inclined to forgive Murray using their song to sell his line of Zero Hucks Given golf shirts—if the shirts weren’t “so damn ugly.”

The letter concludes by telling Murray in French “to pay.” The actor has yet to issue a public response to complaint but, for now, it appears the Doobie Brothers’ attorney has more than earned his money.

