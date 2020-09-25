Crypto ETP volumes fell in September as investors sought safer options By Cointelegraph

Crypto ETP volumes fell in September as investors sought safer options
According to a recent report by CryptoCompare, a digital asset data resource, aggregate trading volumes exchange traded products (ETP) have plummeted drastically in the month of September.
Overall daily cryptorrency ETP volumes plunged by roughly 74%, dropping from $186.5 million exchanged in mid-August to an average of $48 million in mid-September.
