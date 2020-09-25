Crowds Chant ‘Vote Him Out’ At Donald Trump During Ruth Bader Ginsburg Service

Social media was ablaze on Thursday after a crowd chanted “vote him out” at President Donald Trump during a service held for late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The event took place at the Supreme Court building in Washington. Trump appeared to stand concealed by a pillar, but as soon as the crowd realized her was present, they began to boo him before breaking out into the chant.

The president and first lady Melania Trump remained in their spots for a few more seconds before turning and heading back inside the high court.

Later, the White House blasted the chorus of boos and chants.

“Everyone has a First Amendment in this country, biut I thought it was an appalling and disrespectful thing to do while the president was honouring Justice Ginsburg,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

Twitter found the incident humorous. #votehimout tweeted for most of the day.