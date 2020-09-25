Crowds Chant ‘Vote Him Out’ At Donald Trump During Ruth Bader Ginsburg Service

Home Entertainment Crowds Chant ‘Vote Him Out’ At Donald Trump During Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

Social media was ablaze on Thursday after a crowd chanted “vote him out” at President Donald Trump during a service held for late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The event took place at the Supreme Court building in Washington. Trump appeared to stand concealed by a pillar, but as soon as the crowd realized her was present, they began to boo him before breaking out into the chant.

The president and first lady Melania Trump remained in their spots for a few more seconds before turning and heading back inside the high court.

