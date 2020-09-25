Craig Bellamy to Brisbane Broncos coaching director role Andrew Johns

As speculation grows that Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy is about to take on a new role with the Brisbane Broncos, Andrew Johns has made a bold claim about what the move will mean for the struggling club.

The Broncos are reportedly on the brink of signing Bellamy away from Melbourne in a coaching director role, following Brisbane holding talks with the coach over the last month.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy (Getty)

After finishing the 2020 NRL season last on the ladder, earning the wooden spoon for the very first time in the club’s history, the Broncos are in desperate need of a revamp, and Johns believes Bellamy is the man to help make it happen.

“I think it’d be a great decision. I think it’s a must. It’d be a key signing for the Broncos,” Johns told Nine News before making a huge call.

“If they do get him I’m hearing whispers it’s for five years, and as a coaching director I guarantee in that time under Craig Bellamy there’ll be a premiership.

“So they have to get it done. It’s a must. “

It’s understood the current Storm coach is seriously considering taking on the role with the club from 2022, according to The Courier Mail.

Paul Green and Kevin Walters are the two top candidates that would work under Bellamy as head coach of the Broncos after they sacked Anthony Seibold mid-season.