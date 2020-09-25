COVID outbreak at Boston hospital grows to 19 known cases

BOSTON (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a major Boston hospital has now grown to 19 confirmed cases.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital originally said it had identified 10 cases among staff and patients connected to two inpatient units.

A statement from the Brigham regarding a COVID-19 cluster at the hospital.

The hospital in a statement late Thursday said to date, 98 employees had been tested, with 11 testing positive. Also, 50 patients had been tested, with eight positive.

Another 445 people are in the process of being tested, and the hospital expects the number of positive cases to grow.

“This outbreak is not impacting any other areas of the hospital or our outpatient clinics,” the statement said.

The source of the cluster remains under investigation.

The affected areas have also been thoroughly cleaned.

