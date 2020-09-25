Cogeco shrugs off $3B investment proposal from Rogers tied to acquisition bid  

Article content continued

Rogers says it has invested more than $2 billion into its Quebec wireless network over the past decade, has almost two million customers in the province and has introduced next-generation 5G cellular technology in Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau and Trois Rivières.

Cogeco remains focused on executing its profitable growth strategy Cogeco statement

Yet the latest exchange between the two sides leaves the deal, at least publicly, at its pre-existing impasse.

Gestion Audem Inc., a company controlled by the Audet family, holds 69 per cent of the voting rights in Cogeco, which has nearly 83 per cent of the voting rights of Cogeco Communications.

Rogers, meanwhile, is Cogeco’s biggest shareholder, but it lacks control because of Cogeco’s dual share structure. Rogers owns approximately 41 per cent of Cogeco’s outstanding subordinate voting shares and 33 per cent of those of Cogeco Communications.

National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine wrote in a report on Friday that Rogers’ investments in Cogeco amount to approximately $1.65 billion.

“Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a dance partner to make this proposal or a higher offer work,” Shine wrote.

