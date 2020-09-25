Carrie Underwood Left ‘Laughing and Crying’ Over Son’s Contribution in New Christmas Song

Instagram

Talking about her festive project titled ‘My Gift’, the ‘Something in the Water’ hitmaker proudly spills about teaming up with five-year-old Isaiah to record ‘Little Drummer Boy’.

–

Carrie Underwood did not hesitate to ask her young son to appear on mum’s new Christmas album, because he’s just like the kid in the song “Little Drummer Boy”.

The country singer got to work on the new festive project, “My Gift”, as soon as her last tour wrapped and she asked little Isaiah to join her in the studio.





“Whenever I think about that song I picture his face and personality,” the proud mum says. “That is so him – he’d be the kid that would make you something and just bring it to you, because that’s what he had to give you…

“Isaiah did such a great job on that song. I was the proudest mom in the world… I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little five-year-old emotions… He was just so expressive.”





“When I heard the song back, with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying… I’m so proud of him.”

When asked if she felt like a stage mom, the country star responded, “I did feel like I was a little bit!” She went on to say, “I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all of his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own.”