Cardi B Reveals She Divorces Offset Because She Refuses to Be ‘Cheated’ Again

WENN/Avalon

The Grammy-winning raptress also shares that as soon as the news of her divorce hits the web, some suitors are lining up for her, saying, ‘My DMs are flooded.’

Cardi B has opened up about the reasons why she shockingly filed for divorce from husband Offset. In a video she posted on her OnlyFans account, the “WAP” hitmaker revealed that it had something to do with the rapper’s infidelity scandal.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” the Grammy-winning raptress explained. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

She went on to say that as soon as the news of her divorce hit the web, some suitors were lining up for her. “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy,” she shared.

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture with the Migos rapper, previously shared during an Instagram Live session that the endless argument drove her to the decision. “I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people,” she said on September 18.

While she claimed that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” between her and Offset, Cardi made it clear that she didn’t “have a bad relationship with my baby father at all.” She added, “I don’t have no hatred towards him and I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on September 15. She initially was asking for legal custody and primary physical custody of Kulture. Her divorce petition also claimed that she wanted child support.

However, a source later reported the femcee intended to amend the docs as she allegedly wants a joint custody of Kulture with the Migos member. While they have no prenuptial agreement, Cardi reportedly will not seek spousal support from him as opposed to earlier report that said she wants Offset to be ordered to pay her legal expenses.