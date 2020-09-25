Cardi B: I Left Offset Before He Cheated On Me Again!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Cardi B has revealed more about the reason behind her filing for divorce from Migos rapper, Offset — she says she did it before he cheated on her again.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave,” Cardi said via her OnlyFans.

