Cardano Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Cardano Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.097197 by 22:46 (02:46 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 13.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 25.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $3.023685B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.096752 to $0.099749 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.64%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $690.138741M or 0.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0756 to $0.0997 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 92.80% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,717.0 on the .com Index, up 0.26% on the day.

was trading at $351.90 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.35%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $198.290551B or 58.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $39.752821B or 11.69% of the total cryptocurrency market value.