Cameron Smith State of Origin comeback NRL news

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has fanned the flames for what would be a sensational State of Origin comeback for Cameron Smith.

The 37-year-old living legend retired from Origin in 2018, stating that he no longer could give his full commitment to the Maroons cause.

But the former Queensland captain remains the key player for the high flying Melbourne Storm and Walters is doing his best to lure the champion back.

Should Origin Stars in underperforming clubs be concerned? : Immortal Behaviour – Round 20

“The rumours about Cameron Smith, they’re not rumours,” Walters told Fox Sports’ The Late Show With Matty Johns.

“He’s still playing in the NRL, he’s got the No.9 on his back for the Melbourne Storm and he could have a No.9 on his back for the Maroons in November.”

Smith won an incredible 11 Origin series between 2006-17 and is the record-holder for games played with 42.

With Smith and other Queensland greats no longer in the fold, New South Wales has won back to back series in 2018-19 and are red hot favourites to make it three on the trot this year.

The new wrinkle in Sonny Bill Williams’ game: Billy’s Breakdown – Round 20

In 2018, Smith hinted that his representative career was not necessarily over.

“Look, you never say never,” Smith said.

Walters also left the door slightly ajar for another Queensland hero.

“Greg Inglis is a different one, he’s heading overseas to pick up his contract with the Warrington Wolves,” Walters said.

“We won’t see Greg at Origin this year… at this stage.”