‘Bulls have won’ — Bitcoin whale clusters suggest BTC trend reversal By Cointelegraph

‘Bulls have won’ — Bitcoin whale clusters suggest BTC trend reversal
(BTC) whale clusters indicate that the price could be in a short-term trend reversal after BTC’s recovery beyond $10,700. In the past two days, BTC price rose by nearly 6% from $10,135 to $10,755 across major exchanges.
Whale clusters form when large investors accumulate Bitcoin and do not spend or move their holdings for significant periods of time. This typically indicates that whales expect BTC price to increase in the near term.
