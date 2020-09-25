Buffett-following investment trust to list in London By

© . FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain
2/2
LONDON () – An investment trust following the principles of veteran U.S. investor Warren Buffett is to list in London, the trust said on Friday.
Buffettology Smaller Companies Investment Trust intends to raise a minimum of 100 million pounds ($127.52 million) via an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.
The trust will mainly invest in companies listed or traded in Britain, through a portfolio of 30-50 companies with market
capitalisations from 20-500 million pounds.
Sanford DeLand will be the trust’s investment manager, led by Keith Ashworth-Lord, CIO of Sanford DeLand Asset Management.
Sanford DeLand manages around 1.4 billion pounds across two open-ended funds.
“The UK small cap market offers excellent investment
opportunities to experienced managers who know what to look for and have the freedom to take a long-term view,” Ashworth-Lord said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.