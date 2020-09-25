Brisbane Broncos wooden spoons thrown on Red Hill training ground after Cowboys loss

The Broncos’ nightmare season finally came to an end on Thursday night, but Brisbane fans were obviously not one bit pleased with their team’s wooden spoon finish.

North Queensland defeated the Broncos 32-16 at Suncorp Stadium, handing Brisbane some unwanted club history – their first NRL wooden spoon – and saving the Canterbury Bulldogs from the humiliation.

It was the culmination of a horror year for Brisbane, where on-field and off-field drama dogged the former NRL powerhouse throughout 2020.

And as the dust settled from Thursday night, Broncos staff got a rude surprise at Red Hill on Friday morning.

Broncos fans threw wooden spoons on their training ground after their loss to the Cowboys (Getty/Seven)

It appeared that overnight some diehard Broncos supporters chose to vent their frustration at their club’s woeful performance by littering the training ground with wooden spoons.

To add to the embarrassment, the fan revolt did not go unnoticed as local Brisbane media were able to capture Broncos staff hurriedly picking up dozens of the cooking utensils in full view.

The Broncos only managed three wins in 20 rounds of the 2020 NRL season, and their lacklustre year led to the sacking of Anthony Seibold.

After their loss to North Queensland, Broncos caretaker coach Peter Gentle said their wooden spoon finish was “disappointing” but was upbeat the squad could take motivation from it for next season.

“It’s definitely not the finish we wanted, extremely disappointing,” Gentle said.

“The table doesn’t lie, we’re there and it puts us in a good position to work really hard and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”