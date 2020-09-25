Brisbane Broncos Karl Morris slams gender reveal Darius Boyd after Cowboys loss

Brisbane Broncos chairman Karl Morris has slammed Darius Boyd’s gender reveal stunt in the wake of Brisbane’s 32-16 loss to the Cowboys, which delivered the club its first ever wooden spoon.

Boyd, who retired from the NRL after Thursday night, signed off at Suncorp Stadium by gathering his teammates in front of loyal fans who hung around to say goodbye, before booting a plastic ball which exploded into a cloud of pink. It revealed that he and partner Kayla, are expecting their third daughter.

But the stunt, which has polarised league fans and pundits alike for its timing after a loss and a wooden spoon finish, has been slammed by the Brisbane club’s chairman.

“I was embarrassed and disgusted by the gender reveal and celebrations post-match,” Morris told Nine News.

Darius Boyd during the gender reveal after the Broncos lost to the Cowboys to earn the wooden spoon (Nine)

It’s also understood that no senior staff, including interim coach Peter Gentle, Head of Football Peter Nolan, CEO Paul White and Morris were privy to the plans, before they took place.

The gender reveal evoked wild celebrations from Boyd and his teammates.

Darius Boyd celebrates after learning his unborn child is a girl in a Suncorp Stadium gender reveal. (Getty)

Given it happened just minutes after Brisbane suffered an 11th-straight loss and cemented their place on the bottom most rung on the ladder, it has understandably left a bitter taste in the mouths of some Broncos fans.

In a season where Broncos players were slammed for smiling and laughing with opposing players in the wake of defeats, this is another example of how the high and mighty at Red Hill have fallen out of touch with reality.