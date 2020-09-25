Breonna Taylor’s family angered by grand jury decision, demand to see transcripts

Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests until the officers are charged.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said in a statement read by a relative at a gathering in Louisville, Ky., that she did not expect justice from Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Palmer wore a mask with “Black Queen” on it and in her statement said the justice system “didn’t just rob me and my family — you robbed the world of a queen.”

They were gathered at the downtown park protesters are now calling “Injustice Square” in front of a mural of Taylor.

“I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 191 days in a row,” said Bianca Austin, reading the statement while wearing her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.

The aunt of Breonna Taylor, Bianca Taylor, shows Breonna’s jacket while addressing the decision in the criminal case looking into the actions of police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. (Laurence Bryant/Reuters)

An attorney for the family, Sam Aguiar, said since Cameron is done with his investigation, all the videos should be released, noting that he has seen dozens in full, most of which are not public.

Cameron “got so much wrong. We’ve seen so much piecemeal stuff come out throughout the case,” he said.

Cameron’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Kuhn, said the prosecutor understood that Taylor’s family “is in an incredible amount of pain and anguish” and that the grand jury decision was not the one they wanted. But, the statement added, “prosecutors and grand jury members are bound by the facts and by the law.”

Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family, urged the prosecutor to make the transcripts public, so people can see if anyone was present at the grand jury proceedings to give a voice to Taylor. Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has also called for Cameron to release what evidence he can.

LISTEN | ‘Breonna Taylor’s killing was an institutional one’:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said there would be no charges against Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor back in March. Only one of three men involved, who has since been fired from the force, was indicted, and faces three counts of “wanton endangerment” for shooting into Taylor’s neighbour’s home. After the grand jury decision was released, protests erupted in Louisville. Today, host Josh Bloch talks to USA Today politics reporter Phillip M. Bailey about the implications of the grand jury decision, and why Taylor’s name continues to be a rallying cry for those fighting against police brutality in the U.S. 21:02

Taylor, a Black woman who was an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after her boyfriend fired at them, authorities said. He said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defence, wounding one officer. Police entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Cameron said Wednesday that the investigation showed officers acted in self-defence. The grand jury brought three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbour’s home.

City settled civil suit

Protests have taken place locally since Taylor’s shooting death in March, growing nationally after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custoday occurred in May.

The FBI is still investigating whether Taylor’s civil rights were violated. But the burden of proof for such cases is very high, with prosecutors having to prove officers knew they were acting illegally and made a willful decision to cause someone’s death.

Crump, centre, speaks during a news conference on Friday in Louisville. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

Since Taylor’s killing, Louisville has taken some steps to address protesters’ concerns. In addition to the officer who was fired and later charged, three others were put on desk duty. Officials have banned no-knock warrants and hired a Black woman as the permanent police chief — a first for the city.

Louisville also agreed to more police reforms as it settled a lawsuit that included $12 million for Taylor’s family. But many have expressed frustration that more has not been done.

WATCH | Anger, frustration after grand jury decision:

One police officer has been charged over the raid that led to the death of Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor in March, but he wasn’t charged for her death. Brett Hankison was charged with ‘wanton endangerment’ for firing into a neighbour’s apartment. 2:03

Meanwhile, a not guilty plea was entered Friday morning for a man charged with shooting and wounding two police officers in Louisville during protests over Taylor’s death.

Larynzo Johnson, 26, appeared in an orange jumpsuit Friday morning and only spoke when the judge asked if he understood the charges. He replied that he did.

Bond was set at $1 million US, and the judge appointed a public defender to represent Johnson at his next court date set for Oct. 5.

According to police, at least people were arrested as of 1 a.m. Friday in a second night of protests after Cameron made the announcement. Authorities alleged the protesters broke windows at a restaurant, damaged city buses, tried to set a fire and threw a flare into the street.

Earlier, it got heated between some protesters and a group of 12 to 15 armed white people wearing military-style uniforms, but it didn’t turn physical.

A curfew will last through the weekend, and the governor called up the National Guard for “limited missions.”