Bow Wow Confirms: One Of My JUMPOFFS Had A Baby; I Have A Son

Bradley Lamb
Bow Wow appears to have confirmed that he is father to a new baby boy.

Bow made headlines earlier this month when he revealed that he might possibly be the father to a new boy via his new music.

“Shai askin’ about a brother, I don’t know what to say/ That’s gon’ be one of them talks we have face-to-face,” he rapped.

