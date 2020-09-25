Bow Wow Confirms: One Of My JUMPOFFS Had A Baby; I Have A Son

Bow Wow appears to have confirmed that he is father to a new baby boy.

Bow made headlines earlier this month when he revealed that he might possibly be the father to a new boy via his new music.

“Shai askin’ about a brother, I don’t know what to say/ That’s gon’ be one of them talks we have face-to-face,” he rapped.

Shai is the daughter Bow Wow shares with Joie Chavis — who also has a son with rapper Future.

“I’m lookin’ in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him/ I’m peepin’ out his swag, and I see the resemblance/Seen the boy three times, why would I lie?/ Baby moms gon’ bring him through just so we spend some time.”

Bow shared a picture of his son, along with the caption: “Man you gone take all the girls. Prince.”

Congratulations to the rapper for becoming a dad again.